Watch exclusive live coverage of CRS-16 launch

Jason Rhian
December 5th, 2018
The CRS-16 Dragon spacecraft and its Falcon 9 launcher poised at Cape Canaveral's Space Launch Complex 40 on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Photo Credit: Mike Howard / SpaceFlight Insider

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX and NASA have a Falcon 9 rocket primed and ready for flight. The mission – to send the CRS-16 Dragon to the International Space Station. SpaceFlight Insider’s exclusive webcast will begin at 12:45 p.m. ET (17:45 GMT).

Live Stream courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider

 

 

Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.

Reader Comments

Dewey
December 5, 2018 1:55 pm

— get a video posted of that water landing ASAP ! Must’ve been spectacular.

Reply
Jason Rhian
December 5, 2018 2:24 pm

Dec. 5, 2018

Hi Dewey,
It’s now at the base of our article. Feel free to share a link to our story.
Sincerely, Jason Rhian – Editor, SpaceFlight Insider

Reply

