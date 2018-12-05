Watch exclusive live coverage of CRS-16 launch

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX and NASA have a Falcon 9 rocket primed and ready for flight. The mission – to send the CRS-16 Dragon to the International Space Station. SpaceFlight Insider’s exclusive webcast will begin at 12:45 p.m. ET (17:45 GMT).



Live Stream courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider