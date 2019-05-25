Video: SpaceFlight Insider’s Space Bulletin for May 25, 2019
This week, SpaceX launched its first Starlink internet satellites and NASA awarded a contract to build the first piece of the agency’s Lunar Gateway.
The topics included in the May 25 2019, edition of the Space Bulletin include SpaceX’s launch of its first 60 Starlink satellites, NASA announcing the first Lunar Gateway contractor, the failure of a Long March 4C rocket and more!
Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider
Derek Richardson
Derek Richardson has a degree in mass media, with an emphasis in contemporary journalism, from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. While at Washburn, he was the managing editor of the student run newspaper, the Washburn Review. He also has a blog about the International Space Station, called Orbital Velocity. He met with members of the SpaceFlight Insider team during the flight of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket with the MUOS-4 satellite. Richardson joined our team shortly thereafter. His passion for space ignited when he watched Space Shuttle Discovery launch into space Oct. 29, 1998. Today, this fervor has accelerated toward orbit and shows no signs of slowing down. After dabbling in math and engineering courses in college, he soon realized his true calling was communicating to others about space. Since joining SpaceFlight Insider in 2015, Richardson has worked to increase the quality of our content, eventually becoming our managing editor. @TheSpaceWriter