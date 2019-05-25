Video: SpaceFlight Insider’s Space Bulletin for May 25, 2019

Derek Richardson

This week, SpaceX launched its first Starlink internet satellites and NASA awarded a contract to build the first piece of the agency’s Lunar Gateway.



The topics included in the May 25 2019, edition of the Space Bulletin include SpaceX’s launch of its first 60 Starlink satellites, NASA announcing the first Lunar Gateway contractor, the failure of a Long March 4C rocket and more!

