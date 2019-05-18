Video: SpaceFlight Insider’s Space Bulletin for May 18, 2019

Derek Richardson

It’s another Moon-heavy week with NASA’s “Moon by 2024” challenge getting a name, the agency’s 2020 budget request getting an amendment and more.

The topics included in the May 18 2019, edition of the Space Bulletin are the newly-named Artemis program and its fiscal year 2020 budget request, as well as the initial reactions by members of congress. Additionally, NASA is already starting to hand out initial study contracts to begin the development of human-rated lunar landers.

Meanwhile, analysis of data old Apollo seismometers and imagery from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter show the Moon’s shrinking may be causing moonquakes.

To round out this week’s Space Bulletin, SpaceFlight Insider’s Michael Howard and Jim Siegel give a quick behind the scenes from our ongoing coverage of SpaceX’s Starlink mission.

Be sure to like and share this video. If you haven’t already, subscribe to SpaceFlight Insider on YouTube and click the bell to be notified when more space-related videos are uploaded.

If you’re enjoying our coverage and are able, consider supporting us on Patreon to help in our efforts to bring you fantastic content about the space industry.

Become a Patron!

Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider