Video: SpaceFlight Insider’s Space Bulletin for May 18, 2019
It’s another Moon-heavy week with NASA’s “Moon by 2024” challenge getting a name, the agency’s 2020 budget request getting an amendment and more.
The topics included in the May 18 2019, edition of the Space Bulletin are the newly-named Artemis program and its fiscal year 2020 budget request, as well as the initial reactions by members of congress. Additionally, NASA is already starting to hand out initial study contracts to begin the development of human-rated lunar landers.
Meanwhile, analysis of data old Apollo seismometers and imagery from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter show the Moon’s shrinking may be causing moonquakes.
To round out this week’s Space Bulletin, SpaceFlight Insider’s Michael Howard and Jim Siegel give a quick behind the scenes from our ongoing coverage of SpaceX’s Starlink mission.
Derek Richardson
Derek Richardson has a degree in mass media, with an emphasis in contemporary journalism, from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. While at Washburn, he was the managing editor of the student run newspaper, the Washburn Review. He also has a blog about the International Space Station, called Orbital Velocity. He met with members of the SpaceFlight Insider team during the flight of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket with the MUOS-4 satellite. Richardson joined our team shortly thereafter. His passion for space ignited when he watched Space Shuttle Discovery launch into space Oct. 29, 1998. Today, this fervor has accelerated toward orbit and shows no signs of slowing down. After dabbling in math and engineering courses in college, he soon realized his true calling was communicating to others about space. Since joining SpaceFlight Insider in 2015, Richardson has worked to increase the quality of our content, eventually becoming our managing editor. @TheSpaceWriter