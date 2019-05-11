Video: SpaceFlight Insider’s Space Bulletin for May 11, 2019
This week, Blue Origin unveiled its Blue Moon lander while SpaceX’s CRS-17 Dragon arrived at the International Space Station with thousands of kilograms of supplies and experiments.
The topics included in the May 11 2019, edition of the Space Bulletin are the launch of an Electron rocket, the berthing of the CRS-17 Dragon and the unveiling of the Blue Moon lander by Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.
Additional topics include the transportation of Sierra Nevada Corporation’s Lunar Gateway habitat concept from its facility in Colorado to Houston for testing and evaluation, and the short move of Orion’s service module in preparation for the installation of its solar panels.
Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider
Derek Richardson
Derek Richardson has a degree in mass media, with an emphasis in contemporary journalism, from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. While at Washburn, he was the managing editor of the student run newspaper, the Washburn Review. He also has a blog about the International Space Station, called Orbital Velocity. He met with members of the SpaceFlight Insider team during the flight of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket with the MUOS-4 satellite. Richardson joined our team shortly thereafter. His passion for space ignited when he watched Space Shuttle Discovery launch into space Oct. 29, 1998. Today, this fervor has accelerated toward orbit and shows no signs of slowing down. After dabbling in math and engineering courses in college, he soon realized his true calling was communicating to others about space. Since joining SpaceFlight Insider in 2015, Richardson has worked to increase the quality of our content, eventually becoming our managing editor. @TheSpaceWriter