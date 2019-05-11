Video: SpaceFlight Insider’s Space Bulletin for May 11, 2019

Derek Richardson

This week, Blue Origin unveiled its Blue Moon lander while SpaceX’s CRS-17 Dragon arrived at the International Space Station with thousands of kilograms of supplies and experiments.

The topics included in the May 11 2019, edition of the Space Bulletin are the launch of an Electron rocket, the berthing of the CRS-17 Dragon and the unveiling of the Blue Moon lander by Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

Additional topics include the transportation of Sierra Nevada Corporation’s Lunar Gateway habitat concept from its facility in Colorado to Houston for testing and evaluation, and the short move of Orion’s service module in preparation for the installation of its solar panels.

Be sure to like and share this video. If you haven’t already, subscribe to SpaceFlight Insider on YouTube and click the bell to be notified when more space-related videos are uploaded.

If you’re enjoying our coverage and are able, consider supporting us on Patreon to help in our efforts to bring you fantastic content about the space industry.

Become a Patron!https://c6.patreon.com/becomePatronButton.bundle.js

Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider