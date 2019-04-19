Video: SpaceFlight Insider’s Space Bulletin for April 19, 2019
In this week’s Space Bulletin, the world’s largest aircraft takes flight while the NG-11 Cygnus spacecraft launches to and berths with the International Space Station.
The topics included in the April 19, 2019, edition of the Space Bulletin are the Stratolaunch aircraft taking flight for the first time, the death of former NASA astronaut Owen Garriott, the return of (what’s left) of SpaceX’s Arabsat-6A Falcon Heavy center core, the Intelsat 29e anomaly and the launch and berthing of the NG-11 Cygnus cargo ship.
Derek Richardson
Derek Richardson has a degree in mass media, with an emphasis in contemporary journalism, from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. While at Washburn, he was the managing editor of the student run newspaper, the Washburn Review. He also has a blog about the International Space Station, called Orbital Velocity. He met with members of the SpaceFlight Insider team during the flight of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket with the MUOS-4 satellite. Richardson joined our team shortly thereafter. His passion for space ignited when he watched Space Shuttle Discovery launch into space Oct. 29, 1998. Today, this fervor has accelerated toward orbit and shows no signs of slowing down. After dabbling in math and engineering courses in college, he soon realized his true calling was communicating to others about space. Since joining SpaceFlight Insider in 2015, Richardson has worked to increase the quality of our content, eventually becoming our managing editor. @TheSpaceWriter