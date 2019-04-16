Video: Countdown to history – Falcon Heavy soars with Arabsat-6A!
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX launched the second of the company’s Falcon Heavy rockets with the 13,230 lbs Arabsat-6A satellite as its payload on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 6:35 p.m. ET (22:35 GMT). The historic mission safely sent its payload on its way to geostationary orbit and also saw three of the rocket’s first stage cores successfully touch back down for reuse. All video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider.
Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider
Jason Rhian
Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.