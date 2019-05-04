Video: SpaceFlight Insider’s Space Bulletin for May 4, 2019
In this week’s Space Bulletin, a bunch of rockets launched, including a Long March 4B from China, and a Falcon 9 with a Dragon capsule bound for the International Space Station.
The topics included in the May 4, 2019, edition of the Space Bulletin are the orbiting of two Tianhui satellites by a Long March 4B rocket, the conclusion of a decade-long investigation into two back-to-back Taurus XL launch failures, and the flight of a suborbital New Shepard rocket.
To round off this Space Bulletin is the liftoff of a Falcon 9 rocket with the CRS-17 Dragon bound for the ISS. That mission suffered several delays, including a two day postponement to give ground teams more time to troubleshoot a power failure aboard the space station.
Be sure to like and share this video. If you haven’t already, subscribe to SpaceFlight Insider and click the bell to be notified when more space-related videos are uploaded.
If you’re enjoying our coverage and are able, consider supporting us on Patreon to help in our efforts to bring you fantastic content about the space industry.
Become a Patron!https://c6.patreon.com/becomePatronButton.bundle.js
Video courtesy of SpaceFlight Insider
Derek Richardson
Derek Richardson has a degree in mass media, with an emphasis in contemporary journalism, from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. While at Washburn, he was the managing editor of the student run newspaper, the Washburn Review. He also has a blog about the International Space Station, called Orbital Velocity. He met with members of the SpaceFlight Insider team during the flight of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket with the MUOS-4 satellite. Richardson joined our team shortly thereafter. His passion for space ignited when he watched Space Shuttle Discovery launch into space Oct. 29, 1998. Today, this fervor has accelerated toward orbit and shows no signs of slowing down. After dabbling in math and engineering courses in college, he soon realized his true calling was communicating to others about space. Since joining SpaceFlight Insider in 2015, Richardson has worked to increase the quality of our content, eventually becoming our managing editor. @TheSpaceWriter