Weather continues to wreak havoc, SpaceX forced to scrub Starlink launch
At 7:26 a.m. EDT, SpaceX tweeted that they were calling a scrub on their latest attempt to launch the thirteenth batch of Starlink satellites, with no likelihood for the current weather systems to clear the area.
“We are standing down from today’s Starlink mission due to weather violations on the Range. The team is setting up for a launch opportunity tomorrow at 7:29 a.m. EDT; weather forecast is 70% favorable for liftoff”.
Sean Costello
Sean Costello is a technology professional who also researches, writes about and speaks publicly on the inspiring lessons within international space flight program. Prior to joining SpaceFlight Insider in early 2014, Costello was a freelance photographer and correspondent covering shuttle-era Kennedy Space Center launches for various radio and print news organizations.