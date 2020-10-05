Weather continues to wreak havoc, SpaceX forced to scrub Starlink launch

Sean Costello

At 7:26 a.m. EDT, SpaceX tweeted that they were calling a scrub on their latest attempt to launch the thirteenth batch of Starlink satellites, with no likelihood for the current weather systems to clear the area.

“We are standing down from today’s Starlink mission due to weather violations on the Range. The team is setting up for a launch opportunity tomorrow at 7:29 a.m. EDT; weather forecast is 70% favorable for liftoff”.