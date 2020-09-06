Sunrise at the port: welcoming home Falcon 9 booster B1060.2
It was a beautiful morning on the Space Coast of Florida as many gathered to watch another SpaceX first stage make its way into Port Canaveral.
Arriving at the Cape early on Sunday, September 6, 2020, B1060.2 is fresh off its second mission which launched from LC-39A earlier in the week. B1060 first flew as primary thrust for a GPS lll launch earlier this year, a successful mission by the Falcon 9 rocket to launch GPS III SV03, the third Lockheed Martin Block III Global Positioning System (GPS) satellite, into space. During its most recent flight, B1060.2 completed the twelfth insertion of satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network.
Following Thursday’s successful launch, the Falcon 9’s first stage successfully landed on SpaceX’s drone ship, “Of Course I Still Love You”, or OCISLY, positioned in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the Carolinas, prior to the 3 day sailing back to Cape Canaveral and a future refurbishment by SpaceX.
Theresa Cross
