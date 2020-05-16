Launch of USSF-7 scrubbed due to weather

Sean Costello

Despite the availability of two 10-minute windows, United Launch Alliance was unable to loft the USSF-7 payload atop their Atlas V rocket due to weather violations in the launch criteria.While rain bands blew across Cape Canaveral throughout the morning, the combined 45th Space Wing, US Space Force and United Launch Alliance teams worked the launch preparation steps through four different target launch times, ultimately scrubbing the mission after calling a HOLD HOLD HOLD at T-01:40. Plans have been made for a 24-hour turnaround, with a new T-zero of 9:14 am EDT; this means that the SpaceX Starlink-7 mission, scheduled of early morning May 17, will now shift to the right on the calendar as well.

Updates related to readiness and forecast to follow.