Historic Launch Day for SpaceX, NASA: Demo-2 In Images

Sean Costello

For a day which began with a forecast offering 50% odds of violating launch weather rules, it seemed to proceed fairly well. Despite plenty of rain and foul weather over the past number of days, the Space Coast skies cleared up when they needed to and Falcon 9 took to the skies, right on time. Here are a series of photos from the journey to that, and following the moment.

An afternoon weather system, one which would ultimately raise a tornado warning for Kennedy Space Center, blew in to the area at approximately 2:00 pm local, after the Deom-2 astronauts were already aboard Crew Dragon. May 27, 2020.