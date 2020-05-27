Spaceflight Insider

Demo-2 Launch Day: Countdown time schedule

Sean Costello
May 27th, 2020

Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon, vertical before dawn at Launch Complex 39-A, May 27, 2020. Credit: Michael McCabe, SpaceFlight Insider

SpaceFlight Insider is onsite at Kennedy Space Center; Falcon 9 is vertical on the pad and all eyes are on the weather.

Updates will come through the morning, but in the short term here is an updated countdown timing reference sheet, revised to now include a column which lists estimated times in Eastern time zone (local to Florida), if T-0 remains 16:33. 

Demo-2 DM-2 Countdown times

Countdown times for the Demo-2 mission, with calculation for estimated times if T-0 is 16:33 Eastern. 

Timings include the launch, Max-Q, separation, landing and other key mission events.

 

 

 

 

Sean Costello is a technology professional who also researches, writes about and speaks publicly on the inspiring lessons within international space flight program. Prior to joining SpaceFlight Insider in early 2014, Costello was a freelance photographer and correspondent covering shuttle-era Kennedy Space Center launches for various radio and print news organizations.

