Demo-2 Launch Day: Countdown time schedule

Sean Costello

SpaceFlight Insider is onsite at Kennedy Space Center; Falcon 9 is vertical on the pad and all eyes are on the weather.

Updates will come through the morning, but in the short term here is an updated countdown timing reference sheet, revised to now include a column which lists estimated times in Eastern time zone (local to Florida), if T-0 remains 16:33.

Timings include the launch, Max-Q, separation, landing and other key mission events.