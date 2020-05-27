Demo-2 Launch Day: Countdown time schedule
SpaceFlight Insider is onsite at Kennedy Space Center; Falcon 9 is vertical on the pad and all eyes are on the weather.
Updates will come through the morning, but in the short term here is an updated countdown timing reference sheet, revised to now include a column which lists estimated times in Eastern time zone (local to Florida), if T-0 remains 16:33.
Timings include the launch, Max-Q, separation, landing and other key mission events.
Sean Costello
Sean Costello is a technology professional who also researches, writes about and speaks publicly on the inspiring lessons within international space flight program. Prior to joining SpaceFlight Insider in early 2014, Costello was a freelance photographer and correspondent covering shuttle-era Kennedy Space Center launches for various radio and print news organizations.
Reader Comments