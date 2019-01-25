U.S. Mint unveils Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Commemorative Coin

Mike Howard

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The United States Mint unveiled a series of commemorative coins celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing.

Opening the ceremony, Delaware North Companies’ Chief Operating Officer for the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Therrin Protze, addressed the audience by saying “As we celebrate the past, we are also excited about the future.”

“Our goal is to inspire minds through engaging space experiences. We want to educate that young generation…so they know what’s going on in space exploration and our space pioneer missions,” Protze added

Representing Congressman Bill Posey of the 8th District of Florida, Chief of Staff Stuart Burns mentioned that “There was nothing like Apollo 11 and there has been nothing like it since.”

In a bipartisan effort, sponsorship legislation passed both the House and Senate for the commemorative coin and on Dec. 16, 2016 was signed by President Obama.

Burns continued by saying “The Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Commemorative Coin celebrates not only the innovative spirit and resolve that defined the Apollo Program but also it’s estimated 400,000 Americans across the country who contributed to its extraordinary success.”

These coins were designed and approved under the direction of the Citizen Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC).

“The CCAC designs and reviews the designs for all United States coins, commemorative coins, and commemorative gold medal coins,” CCAC Chairman Thomas Uram said. “I was honored to serve on the final committee that selected the design of this commemorative.”

Many in attendance were likely waiting to hear from one of the men who flew to the Moon as part of Apollo and just such a person was in attendance.

The keynote speaker for the presentation was astronaut Charles Duke. Duke served as CapCom (Capsule Communicator) for Apollo 11 and the Lunar Command Pilot on Apollo 16. He was the tenth person to walk on the surface of the Moon as well as something that many hope will change soon.

“I was the youngest man to walk on the moon and I’m still the youngest man to have walked on the Moon.”

He closed his thoughts on the Jan. 29 event with ones similar to those expressed by Burns. However, he emphasized the positive effects Apollo had on the nation.

“So here we are, fifty years later after the United States achieved the greatest feat of mankind. Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the Moon. However, his first steps would have not been accomplished without the team of well over 400,000 engineers, mathematicians, technicians, scientists, welders you name it, all worked on Apollo and others who worked tirelessly to defeat the odds and get us to the Moon.”