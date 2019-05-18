50 years ago, Apollo 10 paves way for 1st human lunar landing

Derek Richardson

As NASA takes aim on the Moon again with its Artemis program, it’s important to remember the missions that came before, including Apollo 10.



Once such mission was Apollo 10. Fifty years ago, it was the final dress rehearsal before the first human landing, set to occur just two months later in July 1969. But before Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin could make their small first steps on the Moon, several features of the Lunar Module still needed to be practiced and refined.

That’s where the crew of Apollo 10 comes into play. At 12:49 p.m. EDT (16:49 GMT) May 18, 1969, NASA astronauts Thomas Stafford, John Young and Eugene Cernan launched atop the fifth Saturn V rocket. It was also the fourth crewed Apollo mission.

Once placed on a trans-lunar trajectory by the Saturn V’s S-IVB upper stage, the command module, nicknamed Charlie Brown, separated. Young, the command module pilot, then performed the transposition, docking and extraction maneuver to pull the Lunar Module, nicknamed Snoopy, away from the booster.

Three days later, using the command and service module’s engine, the trio entered orbit around the Moon, becoming the fourth, fifth and sixth humans to orbit another world.

The next day, on May 22, Stafford (the mission’s commander) and Cernan (the missions Lunar Module pilot) boarded the lander, undocked and fired the descent stage engine to bring the low point of its orbit down to about 50,000 feet (15,000 meters) above the Sea of Tranquility, just before where the powered descent phase of a landing would begin. That final task was given to the next Apollo crew.

According to NASA, Apollo 10 was designed to gather data related to the Moon’s gravity, check out the lander’s programmed trajectories and radar, and lunar flight control systems.

After surveying the landing site for Apollo 11, the descent stage of the Lunar Module was jettisoned and the ascent stage made its way back to the command and service module to re-dock.

After the crew transferred back to Charlie Brown, Snoopy was again undocked and remotely commanded to fire its engine to depletion, placing it into an unknown heliocentric orbit.

Then on May 24, the command and service module engine performed a trans-Earth injection burn, placing the trio on a two-day return trip home.

Just before entry interface, the capsule separated from the service module and began to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere before splashing down at 12:52 p.m. EDT (16:52 GMT) May 26, some 460 miles (740 kilometers) east of American Samoa.

The crew of Apollo 10 still holds the record for the highest speed attained by a human spacecraft at 24,791 mph (39,897 kph) just before re-entry—or as Stafford says, 0.0037% the speed of light.

Video courtesy of NASA