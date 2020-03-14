KSCVC to temporarily close due to COVID-19 concerns, launches currently set to continue

Sean Costello

On March 16, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (KSCVC) will join the growing list of major central-Florida entertainment and amusement properties which have temporarily closed in consideration of the health risks associated with COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

The park areas of Walt Disney Resort, Seaworld and Universal Orlando – and many others – will also be closed to visitors as of Monday, although some resort hotels will be staying open for guests. Specific to the Space Coast, the Brevard County Government on Saturday declared a local state of emergency, in alignment with similar declarations made by the President of the United States and Governor of Florida. At the time of declaration, Brevard County officials stated that there were still no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, although they were continuing to work closely with Florida Department of Health to monitor the progression of the situation.

Behind the scenes however, work on the cape is continuing. SpaceX teams are completing preparations ahead of their Sunday morning (9:22 am eastern) launch of the Starlink-5 mission, the sixth 60-satellite launch of the program. Due to depart from launch pad 39-A, this will be the first time that a Falcon 9 first stage has flown five times.

With respect to the closure, what is unclear to many is how long these temporary closures might last. Of particular note, many planned events relating to the upcoming 50th anniversary of the famed Apollo 13 mission are due to be very popular and would be expected to be well attended, but there is no guarantee that KSCVC will be able to safely reopen to the public by that time.

As part of their announcement, KSCVC leadership asserted their ongoing commitment to the health and safety of employees and guests alike, stating that “when it is deemed safe for guests to return, the entire facility will be cleaned and sanitized prior to re-opening. This will include Kennedy Space Center Tour buses, all attractions, eateries and theaters at the main campus and at the Apollo/Saturn V Center.”

Brevard County residents may call 2-1-1 for up-to-date information about the virus and state of emergency between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. For calls after hours, contact the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 call center at 866-779-6121. The call center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The full KSCVC release follows:

CAPE CANAVERAL – (March 14, 2020) – KENNEDY SPACE CENTER – Out of an abundance of extreme caution and in the best interest of our guests and crewmembers, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will temporarily be closed as of March 16, 2020 until further notice. During this closure guests will not be permitted onto visitor complex grounds. As always, the health and safety of our employees and guests is the highest priority for Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Our goal is also to mitigate the spread of the virus. When it became evident that the coronavirus disease posed a health concern to the public, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex upgraded the already comprehensive and extensive availability of hand sanitizer throughout the park. As well, since that time, we have also increased the routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces in the workplace and at workstations, countertops, doorknobs and ticket counters. Leadership will continue to monitor the situation and when it is deemed safe for guests to return, the entire facility will be cleaned and sanitized prior to re-opening. This will include Kennedy Space Center Tour buses, all attractions, eateries and theaters at the main campus and at the Apollo/Saturn V Center. Date specific Daily Admission tickets for the period we are closed will be refunded. Unexpired Daily Admission tickets will still be valid for use. Private programs, such as ATX, Overnight Adventures, Special Interest Bus Tours and Dine With An Astronaut programs will be canceled and refunds will automatically be issued for activities scheduled on these days. During this temporary closure, the Reservations Department will also be unavailable. To complete a reservation for a future date, please visit our website at KennedySpaceCenter.com. To help protect against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and help ensure guest and employee safety, we have taken and will continue taking actions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus based on the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Our management continues to work closely with local, state and federal experts on this topic to ensure that we are up to date on the situation as it evolves.