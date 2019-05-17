Mars 2020 rover closer to mobility

Lloyd Campbell

NASA’s Mars 2020 rover is continuing to take shape. Engineers recently installed a controller assembly to be used to properly move and steer spacecraft.

Known as the Rover Motor Controller Assembly, the system is designed to operate all of the mechanical systems that will be used not only for moving the rover around on the Martian surface, but also control the motors used in the vehicle’s robotic arms, mast, drill and sample-handling functions.

On April 29, 2019, the new system was installed into the rover, completing yet another step in the assembly process of the complex robot. The assembly of NASA’s latest Mars explorer is taking place in the High Bay 1 clean room at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Set to launch between July 17 and Aug. 5, 2020, the Mars 2020 rover is expected to take about six months to reach the Red Planet with a touchdown in Jezero Crater scheduled to occur on Feb. 18, 2021. It is being designed to spend a minimum of one Martian year, or 687 Earth days, exploring our neighbor in the Solar System.