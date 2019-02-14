Florida Space Day Returns to Tallahassee on February 18-19

Press Release

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACEPORT, Fla. (February 13, 2019) – Since the 1960s, when the nation watched Alan Shepard become the first American in space, Florida has been the leader in space exploration. And as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, it is a chance to reflect on Florida’s aerospace legacy and look toward modernizing and re-purposing that legacy to handle a new commercial space future. To promote those efforts, Florida Space Day returns to Tallahassee on February 18-19.

What: In its 26th year, Florida Space Day is a milestone event that presents the opportunity to educate Florida legislators on the significance of the aerospace industry on the State’s economy. The aerospace industry represents billions of dollars in annual economic impact in the State’s 67 counties. Florida Space Day advocates for Florida to become a critical part of the launch, processing, integration and supply chain opportunities for the aerospace industry. As of FY2015, according to research from the Florida State University Center for Economic Forecasting, more than $19 Billion of industry sales/revenues were reported.

For the first time in more than a decade, Florida Space Day will feature a static display of space hardware from our sponsors at Aerojet Rocketdyne, United Launch Alliance and the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (Delaware North). In addition to the traditional Florida Space Day booth inside the Capitol Rotunda, Boeing and the ISS U.S. National Laboratory will be on hand with virtual reality demonstrations.

Florida Space Day events will kick off Monday, February 18 with an invitation-only test screening of “Women In Motion” at the Challenger Learning Center IMAX. The film is about Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols’ daunting task in 1977 to launch a national blitz for NASA, recruiting 8,000 of the nation’s best and brightest, including the trailblazing astronauts who became the first women, African Americans, Asians and other minorities to fly in space.

Who: Florida Space Day is comprised of industry leaders and partners from around the State of Florida.

Partners for the 2019 event include: AECOM, Aerojet Rocketdyne, ASRC Federal, ISS U.S. National Laboratory, Jacobs, Lockheed Martin, SpaceX, United Launch Alliance, Delaware North, Florida A&M University, Boeing, BRPH, Florida Institute of Technology, Northrop Grumman, Blue Origin, Craig Technologies, Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast, Jones Edmunds, TIP Technologies, Inc., ACT Environmental & Infrastructure, Astronaut Scholarship Foundation, Brazil-Florida Chamber of Commerce, FloridaMakes, Energy Florida, Millennium Engineering and Integration Company, Rocket Crafters, XS Space Insurance, KSC International Academy, Space Florida and BLUECUBE Aerospace from the Weiss School.

Federal partners include NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and the U.S. Air Force’s 45th Space Wing.

BRPH Government Relations Manager Kevin Walsh is the 2019 Florida Space Day Chairman. Space Florida President and CEO Frank DiBello serves as Co-Chair.

NASA Astronaut (Former) Eileen Collins is the featured astronaut for 2019 Florida Space Day. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Collins serving as the first female commander aboard Space Shuttle Columbia. Currently, Collins serves on the National Space Council User Advisory Group. She will be available throughout Florida Space Day for meet and greet opportunities.

Where: Florida’s Capitol Complex, 400 South Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32399

When: Monday, February 18 – Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Event Schedule:

Monday, February 18

7:30 p.m.

Florida Space Day Test Screening: “Women In Motion” (Invitation Only)

Challenger Learning Center IMAX, 200 S. Duval Street

Tuesday, February 19

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Florida Space Day Spaceflight Hardware Display

Florida Capitol, Capitol Courtyard, 400 S. Monroe Street

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Florida Space Day Booth & Exhibits (Open to Public)

Florida Capitol, 3rd Floor & Plaza Level Rotunda, 400 S. Monroe Street

12:00 to 1:30 p.m.

Aerospace Industry Panel Luncheon (Invitation Only)

Tallahassee Community College Center for Innovation, 300 W. Pensacola Street

2:00 to 2:45 p.m.

Florida Space Day Visits Senate Chamber (Invitation Only)

Senate Chamber, Florida Capitol

5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Florida Space Day Reception

Florida Capitol, 22nd Floor, 400 S. Monroe Street

Special Appearances:

Tuesday, February 19

9:15 to 9:45 a.m., 2:00 to 2:30 p.m., & 3:30 to 4:00 p.m.

Eileen Collins, NASA Astronaut (Former) Meet & Greet

Florida Capitol, 3rd Floor Rotunda, 400 S. Monroe Street

Various Times Between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Space Person from the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Florida Capitol, 3rd Floor Rotunda, 400 S. Monroe Street

Florida Aerospace Industry Facts:

In 2018, Florida saw 20 rocket launches from the Cape Canaveral Spaceport. Launch vehicles include SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy and United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V and Delta IV Heavy.

The diverse payloads of these launches included national security, space science, exploration, commercial and international missions.

As of FY2015, Florida’s Aerospace Industry had 151,549 employees and revenue/sales of more than $19 Billion.

Press Contact:

Dale Ketcham

321-730-5301 x225

321-427-7915

info@floridaspaceday.com

