Gallery: ULA completes third flight of 2019

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — ULA launched an Atlas V rocket with the AEHF-5 on Thursday, Aug. 8 2019. The early morning flight marked an increasingly rare appearance for the venerable launch vehicle.

Painting a majestic arc across the skies at 6:13 p.m. EDT (10:13 UTC) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41, the 551 variant (five AJ-60A solid rocket motors, a five meter fairing and single engine in the rocket’s Centaur upper stage) completed United Launch Alliance’s third flight of 2019.

The following photos were taken by SpaceFlight Insider's visual team and are courtesy of Mike Howard and Scott Schilke.

