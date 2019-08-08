Spaceflight Insider

Gallery: ULA completes third flight of 2019

August 8th, 2019
The launch of AEHF-5 marked the third that ULA has conducted in 2019. Photo Credit: Scott Schilke / SpaceFlight Insider

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — ULA launched an Atlas V rocket with the AEHF-5 on Thursday, Aug. 8 2019. The early morning flight marked an increasingly rare appearance for the venerable launch vehicle.

Painting a majestic arc across the skies at 6:13 p.m. EDT (10:13 UTC) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41, the 551 variant (five AJ-60A solid rocket motors, a five meter fairing and single engine in the rocket’s Centaur upper stage) completed United Launch Alliance’s third flight of 2019.

The following photos were taken by SpaceFlight Insider’s visual team and are courtesy of Mike Howard and Scott Schilke. If you enjoy our coverage and are able, consider supporting us on Patreon to help in our efforts to to bring you fantastic content about the space industry!

ula-atlas-aehf-5-michael-howard-20899
ula-atlas-aehf-5-michael-howard-20900
ula-atlas-aehf-5-michael-howard-20901
ula-atlas-aehf-5-michael-howard-20902
ula-atlas-aehf-5-michael-howard-20903
ula-atlas-aehf-5-michael-howard-20907
ula-atlas-aehf-5-michael-howard-20909
ula-atlas-aehf-5-scott-schilke-20879
ula-atlas-aehf-5-scott-schilke-20891
ula-atlas-aehf-5-scott-schilke-20893
ula-atlas-aehf-5-scott-schilke-20914
ula-atlas-aehf-5-scott-schilke-20920
ula-atlas-aehf-5-scott-schilke-20922
ula-atlas-aehf-5-scott-schilke-20923
ula-atlas-aehf-5-scott-schilke-20926
ula-atlas-aehf-5-scott-schilke-20927
ula-atlas-aehf-5-scott-schilke-20936
ula-atlas-aehf-5-scott-schilke-20937
ula-atlas-aehf-5-scott-schilke-20938
ula-atlas-aehf-5-scott-schilke-20940
ula-atlas-aehf-5-vikash-mahadeo-20929
ula-atlas-aehf-5-vikash-mahadeo-20931
ula-atlas-aehf-5-vikash-mahadeo-20932
ula-atlas-aehf-5-vikash-mahadeo-20934

 

 

 

