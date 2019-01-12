Spaceflight Insider

Gallery: SpaceX’s 2019 launch manifest begins

January 11th, 2019
SpaceX conducted its first launch of 2019 with the flight of the Iridium 8 mission from Vandenberg Air Force Base's Space Launch Complex 4E in California. Photo Credit: Ashly Cullumber / SpaceFlight Insider

LOMPOC, Calif. — SpaceX carried out its first launch of the company’s 2019 manifest with the flight of 10 Iridium NEXT satellites. Liftoff of the Iridium 8 mission occurred at 7:31 a.m. PST (10:31 EST / 15:31 GMT) at the opening of an instantaneous launch window.

The booster (B1049.2) for this flight had previously flown on the Telstar 18V mission, marking the second time that this Block 5 first stage has been flown. Upon the completion of its part of the mission, the first stage landed on the “Just Read The Instructions” Autonomous Spaceport Drone Ship” positioned out off the Pacific coast. 

