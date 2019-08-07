Spaceflight Insider

Gallery: SpaceX completes second flight in less than two weeks with AMOS-17

August 6th, 2019
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches at 7:23 p.m. EDT (23:23 UTC) with the AMOS-17 telecommunications satellite. Photo Credit: Scott Schilke / SpaceFlight Insider

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with the AMOS-17 spacecraft on Tuesday Aug. 6, 2019. The flight helped reiterate the company’s ability to rapidly turn around and prepare for the next flight.

SpaceX launched the CRS-18 Cargo Dragon to the International Space Station on July 25, less than two weeks later it carried out another flight from the same pad. Taking to the skies at 7:23 p.m. EDT (23:23 UTC) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40, the Block 5 Falcon 9 sent the telecommunications satellite on its way to geostationary orbit. Its first stage was not recovered for reuse.

The following photos were taken by SpaceFlight Insider’s visual team and are courtesy of Mike Howard and Scott Schilke. If you enjoy our coverage and are able, consider supporting us on Patreon to help in our efforts to to bring you fantastic content about the space industry!

