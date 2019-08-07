Gallery: SpaceX completes second flight in less than two weeks with AMOS-17

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with the AMOS-17 spacecraft on Tuesday Aug. 6, 2019. The flight helped reiterate the company’s ability to rapidly turn around and prepare for the next flight.

SpaceX launched the CRS-18 Cargo Dragon to the International Space Station on July 25, less than two weeks later it carried out another flight from the same pad. Taking to the skies at 7:23 p.m. EDT (23:23 UTC) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40, the Block 5 Falcon 9 sent the telecommunications satellite on its way to geostationary orbit. Its first stage was not recovered for reuse.

The following photos were taken by SpaceFlight Insider's visual team and are courtesy of Mike Howard and Scott Schilke.

