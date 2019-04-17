Spaceflight Insider

Gallery: S.S. Roger Chaffee lifts off on flight to ISS

April 17th, 2019
The NG-11 mission arcs through the skies above the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on April 17, 2019. Photo Credit: Graham L. Smith / SpaceFlight Insider

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — Taking to the skies at the very opening of a five-minute long launch window, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s S.S. Roger Chaffee Cygnus cargo freighter leaped into the skies from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad-0A. The mission got underway at 4:46 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

The Cygnus spacecraft was sent aloft via an Antares 230 rocket. Cygnus carried an estimated 7,600 lbs (3,447 kg) worth of cargo to the International Space Station which included crew supplies, experiments and hardware. Photos courtesy of Steve Hammer, Graham L. Smith, Mark Usciak, Stephen Nolte

The following photos were taken by SpaceFlight Insider’s visual team and are courtesy of Michael Howard, Michael McCabe and Scott Schilke. If you enjoy our coverage and are able, consider supporting us on Patreon to help in our efforts to to bring you fantastic content about the space industry!

