Gallery: S.S. Roger Chaffee lifts off on flight to ISS

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — Taking to the skies at the very opening of a five-minute long launch window, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s S.S. Roger Chaffee Cygnus cargo freighter leaped into the skies from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad-0A. The mission got underway at 4:46 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

The Cygnus spacecraft was sent aloft via an Antares 230 rocket. Cygnus carried an estimated 7,600 lbs (3,447 kg) worth of cargo to the International Space Station which included crew supplies, experiments and hardware. Photos courtesy of Steve Hammer, Graham L. Smith, Mark Usciak, Stephen Nolte

The following photos were taken by SpaceFlight Insider's visual team and are courtesy of Michael Howard, Michael McCabe and Scott Schilke.

