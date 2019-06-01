Spaceflight Insider

Gallery: Northop Grumman tests OmegA first stage

May 31st, 2019
Near the end of the OmegA first stage's 122-second test, the aft exit cone of the nozzle broke apart, causing debris to fly toward the forward end of the booster. Photo Credit: Derek Richardson / SpaceFlight Insider

Near the end of the OmegA first stage’s 122-second test, the aft exit cone of the nozzle broke apart, causing debris to fly toward the forward end of the booster. Photo Credit: Derek Richardson / SpaceFlight Insider

PROMONTORY, Utah — In the Blue Spring Hills north of Salt Lake City, Northrop Grumman test fired the first stage of its OmegA rocket.

The test of the Castor 600 solid rocket motor took place at 1:05 p.m. MDT (19:05 GMT) May 30, 2019, and lasted for about 122 seconds. While there was an apparent anomaly near the end of the hot fire, Northrop Grumman said the test was successful.

With over 700 channels of data to pore over, the company’s next steps will be to verify the booster performed as expected and to better understand what caused the aft exit cone of the nozzle to break apart as the motor was nearing the end of its burn time.

The OmegA rocket is a three stage rocket being designed to launch national security payloads for the U.S. military. It’s first stage is to be a Castor 600. The second stage will be a single booster segment Castor 300, and the third stage will be a liquid propellent engine powered by two RL10C engines.

The following photos were taken by SpaceFlight Insider’s visual team and are courtesy of Derek Richardson and Reuben Worthington. If you enjoy our coverage and are able, consider supporting us on Patreon to help in our efforts to to bring you fantastic content about the space industry!

omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-derek-richardson-19854
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-derek-richardson-19853
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-derek-richardson-19858
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-reuben-worthington-19842
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-derek-richardson-19852
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-derek-richardson-19856
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-reuben-worthington-19843
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-reuben-worthington-19844
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-derek-richardson-19860
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-derek-richardson-19861
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-derek-richardson-19862
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-derek-richardson-19863
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-derek-richardson-19866
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-derek-richardson-19864
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-reuben-worthington-19847
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-reuben-worthington-19849
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-derek-richardson-19836
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-derek-richardson-19867
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-derek-richardson-19865
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-reuben-worthington-19850
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-derek-richardson-19869
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-derek-richardson-19868
omega-first-stage-static-fire-test-derek-richardson-19870

 

Tagged:

⚠ Commenting Rules

Post Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *