Gallery: Falcon 9 sends Qatari satellite into orbit

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Once again from historic Launch Complex 39A, SpaceX sent a spacecraft into orbit, this time for Qatari company Es’hailSat. The Es’hail 2 communications satellite was launched at 3:46 p.m. EST (8:46 GMT) Nov. 15, 2018, to tie SpaceX’s record for most rockets launched in a single year—18. Photos courtesy: Mike Howard, Scott Schilke, Graham L. Smith