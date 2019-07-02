Gallery: Ascent Abort 2 paves way for Artemis lunar program

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — During a test that lasted about three-minutes, called Ascent Abort-2, a test article of the Orion spacecraft was launched at 7 a.m. EDT (11:00 GMT) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 46 in Florida. A modified Northrop Grumman Peacekeeper missile procured through the U.S. Air Force was used to help demonstrate that the capsule’s crew abort system would perform as designed in the event of an emergency encountered on ascent.

The following photos were taken by SpaceFlight Insider’s visual team and are courtesy of Mike Howard and Scott Schilke. If you enjoy our coverage and are able, consider supporting us on Patreon to help in our efforts to to bring you fantastic content about the space industry!