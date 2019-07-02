Spaceflight Insider

Gallery: Ascent Abort 2 paves way for Artemis lunar program

July 2nd, 2019
NASA and Northrop Grumman successfully completed the Ascent Abort 2 test on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 7 a.m. EDT (11:00 GMT). Photo Credit: Mike Howard / SpaceFlight Insider

NASA and Northrop Grumman successfully completed the Ascent Abort 2 test on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 7 a.m. EDT (11:00 GMT). Photo Credit: Mike Howard / SpaceFlight Insider

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — During a test that lasted about three-minutes, called Ascent Abort-2, a test article of the Orion spacecraft was launched at 7 a.m. EDT (11:00 GMT) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 46 in Florida. A modified Northrop Grumman Peacekeeper missile procured through the U.S. Air Force was used to help demonstrate that the capsule’s crew abort system would perform as designed in the event of an emergency encountered on ascent.

The following photos were taken by SpaceFlight Insider’s visual team and are courtesy of Mike Howard and Scott Schilke. If you enjoy our coverage and are able, consider supporting us on Patreon to help in our efforts to to bring you fantastic content about the space industry!

orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-scott-schilke-20375
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-scott-schilke-20376
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-scott-schilke-20379
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-scott-schilke-20464
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-scott-schilke-20469
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-michael-howard-20474
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-michael-howard-20426
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-michael-howard-20427
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-michael-howard-20429
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-michael-howard-20430
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-scott-schilke-20403
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-scott-schilke-20398
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-scott-schilke-20400
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-scott-schilke-20402
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-scott-schilke-20422
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-michael-howard-20433
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-scott-schilke-20405
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-michael-howard-20432
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-michael-howard-20434
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-scott-schilke-20399
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-scott-schilke-20412
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-michael-howard-20435
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-scott-schilke-20407
orion-ascent-abort-test-aa-2-michael-howard-20436

Tagged:

⚠ Commenting Rules

Post Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *