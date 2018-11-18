Gallery: Antares lights up Virginia skies with Cygnus flight to space station

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — In the dark of night, Northrup Grumman launched its Antares 230 rocket from pad 0A at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport to send its Cygnus cargo ship to orbit to resupply the International Space Station for NASA. Liftoff took place at 4:01 a.m. EST (9:01 GMT) Nov. 17, 2018. Photos courtesy: Mark Usciak, Sean Costello, Charles Twine, Steve Hammer, Steve Nolte, Lloyd Campbell

