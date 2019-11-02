GALLERY: Alan Bean makes art – one more time

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket successfully launched the “Alan Bean” Cygnus spacecraft at 9:59 a.m. EST (13:59 GMT) on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. The NG-12 Cygnus spacecraft and the 8,200 pounds (3,719 kg) worth of crew supplies, cargo, experiments and hardware was launched from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad-0A in Virginia.

The following photos were taken by SpaceFlight Insider's visual team and are courtesy of Scott Schilke. Photos courtesy of Mark Usciak and Steven Nolte

