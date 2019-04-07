Gallery: 2 shuttle astronauts added to Hall of Fame

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Two veteran Space Shuttle astronauts were added to the United States Astronaut Hall of Fame, joining the nearly 100 already inducted.

NASA astronauts James Buchli and Janet Kavandi were inducted on April 6, 2019, making it the 18th class of honorees, according to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

“With the era of new space exploration upon us, I am honored to recognize these two individuals who have dedicated their careers to furthering space exploration,” said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, before the induction ceremony. “Without the dedication and commitment of pioneers such as Buchli and Kavandi we would not be where we are today.”

Buchli, a U.S. Marine with 25 years of service, was selected to be an astronaut in 1978. His first flight occurred in 1985 during Space Shuttle Discovery’s STS-51C mission. He later flew aboard four more Space Shuttle flights, including Challenger later that year, and Discovery again in 1989 and 1991.

Altogether, Buchli spent 21 days in space before retiring in 1992. Later, according to NASA, he served as Operations and Utilization Manager for Space Station, Boeing Defense and Space Group in Houston.

Kavandi spent 24 years with NASA starting in 1994 when she was selected to be an astronaut. She flew aboard three Space Shuttle missions, spending more than 33 days in space, including eight days docked at the International Space in 2001 to help deliver the Quest airlock.

In 2008, Kavandi retired from the NASA Astronaut Corps and is now the director of the agency’s Glenn Research Center in Ohio.

