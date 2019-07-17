Spaceflight Insider

ULA Delta IV with GPS III SV02 launch delayed

Jason Rhian
July 17th, 2019
GPS III satellite being encapsulated into its payload fairing prior to its launch in 2018. Photo Credit: Lockheed Martin

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The flight of a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Medium+ (4,2) rocket tasked with sending the GPS III SV02 satellite to orbit has been delayed.

ULA stated that “an anomaly” that occurred during component testing with another supplier. While not directly related to the rocket itself, the company stated that there was a “cross-over concern.”

ULA stated that it has decided that, after further evaluation, more time was required to “replace and retest the component on the launch vehicle.”

The contract of the GPS III system has been estimated to be worth as much as $7.2 billion. As such, ULA’s caution would appear to be understandable. As such, ULA has decided to postpone the launch until no earlier than Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

 

 

Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.

