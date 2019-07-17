ULA Delta IV with GPS III SV02 launch delayed

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The flight of a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Medium+ (4,2) rocket tasked with sending the GPS III SV02 satellite to orbit has been delayed.

ULA stated that “an anomaly” that occurred during component testing with another supplier. While not directly related to the rocket itself, the company stated that there was a “cross-over concern.”

ULA stated that it has decided that, after further evaluation, more time was required to “replace and retest the component on the launch vehicle.”

The contract of the GPS III system has been estimated to be worth as much as $7.2 billion. As such, ULA’s caution would appear to be understandable. As such, ULA has decided to postpone the launch until no earlier than Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.