ULA booster cores arrive in Florida
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A United Launch Alliance Atlas V booster core emerged from the transport ship Delta Mariner after a voyage from the Decatur, Alabama, processing facility.
On May 5, 2019, the Atlas V core for for the Crew Flight Test of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner was offloaded to be readied for its historic flight planned for later this year.
Inside the Delta Mariner and berthed alongside the Atlas V was a ULA Delta IV core that will be offloaded at a later time for a future launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
In addition to the arrival of both the Atlas V and the Delta IV cores aboard the Delta Mariner, a Centaur upper stage was delivered and offloaded earlier this week to be processed for the Starliner mission.
Mike Howard
Mike Howard was born on Florida's Space Coast in 1961, growing up on the beaches near the Kennedy Space Center when rockets first started to fly into space. As a small boy, one of the first photographs he took was in July 1969 - of the Apollo 11 launch to the Moon with his father's Nikon. With over 20 years of professional photographic experience Howard has been published in various media including Florida Today, Air and Space Magazine and has worked with SpaceX and Space Florida as well as other news outlets. In 1998 his company started offering destination wedding photography services in the Cocoa Beach area and in 2005 Michael Howard Photography L.L.C. was formed.