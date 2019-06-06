ULA booster cores arrive in Florida

Mike Howard

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A United Launch Alliance Atlas V booster core emerged from the transport ship Delta Mariner after a voyage from the Decatur, Alabama, processing facility.

On May 5, 2019, the Atlas V core for for the Crew Flight Test of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner was offloaded to be readied for its historic flight planned for later this year.

Inside the Delta Mariner and berthed alongside the Atlas V was a ULA Delta IV core that will be offloaded at a later time for a future launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

In addition to the arrival of both the Atlas V and the Delta IV cores aboard the Delta Mariner, a Centaur upper stage was delivered and offloaded earlier this week to be processed for the Starliner mission.