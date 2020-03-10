ULA Atlas V launch of AEHF payload delayed, NET March 21, 2020

Theresa Cross

The planned launch of the next United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket, set to loft the sixth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) satellite built by Lockheed Martin, has been delayed to no earlier than (NET) March 21.

According to Heather McFarland, Communications Specialist with ULA, the delay is due to an off nominal valve reading and additional time will now be needed to replace the valve and test the replacement. The rocket is scheduled to fly with a five meter fairing, assisted by five solid rocket boosters and with a single Centaur upper stage engine – a configuration known as “551”.