NROL-44 slips to Saturday, weather remains 80% go

Sean Costello

The launch of the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy NROL-44 mission is now set for Sat., Aug. 29.

Noting that additional time is needed for their team to validate the appropriate path forward with the ground pneumatics control system, ULA updated the launch time, which will take place from Space Launch Complex 37B at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The Saturday morning launch time is 2:04 a.m. EDT, with the 45th Space Wing weather forecast currently indicating an 80 percent chance of favorable conditions for launch.

Of note, “For MST Roll Friday evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts are expected. These storms are expected to dissipate late in the evening, but lingering cloud cover from this activity will bring a small chance for a Thick Cloud Layer Rule violation during the launch window early Saturday morning”.