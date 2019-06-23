Battery failure delays Atlas V launch until July

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 551 rocket with the fifth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-5) satellite for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center will have to wait a little longer before taking flight.

A vehicle battery failure was uncovered during the final processing of the mission which had been slated for launch on June 27. In order to review the situation and replace the battery will require the launch date to slip to no earlier than Tuesday, July 9, 2019.