Battery failure delays Atlas V launch until July

Jason Rhian
June 23rd, 2019
An Atlas V 551 rocket at Cape Canaveral's Space Launch Complex 41 in Florida. The rocket launched the AEHF-4 satellite into orbit on Oct. 17, 2018.. Photo Credit: Scott Schilke / SpaceFlight Insider

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 551 rocket with the fifth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-5) satellite for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center will have to wait a little longer before taking flight.

A vehicle battery failure was uncovered during the final processing of the mission which had been slated for launch on June 27. In order to review the situation and replace the battery will require the launch date to slip to no earlier than Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

 

Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.

