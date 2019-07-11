Anomaly pushes Atlas launch back again

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla — The launch of a ULA Atlas V rocket with the fifth AEHF satellite will have to wait a little longer before its flight.

The AEHF-5 spacecraft had been scheduled to launch on June 27, but a battery failure issue caused the flight to be delayed to July 17. It now appears the mission’s lift off will be pushed back even further – to August 8 (at the earliest).

Built by Lockheed Martin, the AEHF-5 spacecraft is designed to provide highly-secure communications to the Department of Defense.

Colorado-based United Launch Alliance (ULA) issued the following statement about this latest delay:

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying the AEHF-5 mission for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center is delayed, due to an anomaly during component testing at a supplier which has created a cross-over concern. Additional time is needed for the team to review the component anomaly and determine if any corrective action is required to the launch vehicle. Launch of the AEHF-5 mission is now targeted for no earlier than Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.