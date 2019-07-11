Spaceflight Insider

Anomaly pushes Atlas launch back again

Jason Rhian
July 11th, 2019
An Atlas V 551 rocket at Cape Canaveral's Space Launch Complex 41 in Florida. The rocket launched the AEHF-4 satellite into orbit on Oct. 17, 2018.. Photo Credit: Scott Schilke / SpaceFlight Insider

An Atlas V 551 rocket at Cape Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 41 in Florida with the AEHF-4 satellite. This particular satellite was sent to orbit on Oct. 17, 2018.. Photo Credit: Scott Schilke / SpaceFlight Insider

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla — The launch of a ULA Atlas V rocket with the fifth AEHF satellite will have to wait a little longer before its flight.

The AEHF-5 spacecraft had been scheduled to launch on June 27, but a battery failure issue caused the flight to be delayed to July 17. It now appears the mission’s lift off will be pushed back even further – to August 8 (at the earliest). 

Built by Lockheed Martin, the AEHF-5 spacecraft is designed to provide highly-secure communications to the Department of Defense. 

Colorado-based United Launch Alliance (ULA) issued the following statement about this latest delay:

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying the AEHF-5 mission for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center is delayed, due to an anomaly during component testing at a supplier which has created a cross-over concern. Additional time is needed for the team to review the component anomaly and determine if any corrective action is required to the launch vehicle. Launch of the AEHF-5 mission is now targeted for no earlier than Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

 

 

 

Tagged:

Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.

⚠ Commenting Rules

Post Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *