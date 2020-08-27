24-hour scrub leaves Delta IV and NROL-44 on the pad at SLC-37
This morning’s planned launch of a United Launch Alliance Delta lV Heavy rocket, set to carry the NROL-44 mission, was scrubbed while the countdown was in a planned hold at T-minus 4 hours and 15 minutes.
There was an issue detected with a critical ground pneumatic control system, leading the Launch Director to call the scrub in order to provide additional time to evaluate the issue in anticipation of flying tomorrow morning. Earlier this morning, the Mobile Serve Tower (MST) was rolled back into its ‘service’ position, surrounding the Delta lV Heavy rocket.
The weather forecast for August 28 is favorable, indicating an 80% chance of success for the liftoff, now scheduled for 2:08 a.m. (EDT). This is the second 24-hour delay of the launch this week, the previous having been at the customer’s request.
Theresa Cross
Theresa Cross grew up on the Space Coast. It’s only natural that she would develop a passion for anything “Space” and its exploration. During these formative years, she also discovered that she possessed a talent and love for defining the unique quirks and intricacies that exist in mankind, nature, and machines. Hailing from a family of photographers—including her father and her son, Theresa herself started documenting her world through pictures at a very early age. As an adult, she now exhibits an innate photographic ability to combine what appeals to her heart and her love of technology to deliver a diversified approach to her work and artistic presentations. Theresa has a background in water chemistry, fluid dynamics, and industrial utility.