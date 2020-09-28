Weather scrubs SpaceX launch of Starlink satellites, NROL-44 still set to fly tonight

Sean Costello

Weather has forced the scrub of the next launch of Starlink satellites, abandoning SpaceX’s plans for a September 28, 2020 liftoff. It is unclear at this time whether the skies and conditions will clear in time for the planned United Launch Alliance powered NROL-44 mission, scheduled for 12:02 a.m. Tuesday morning – just over 12 hours away. 45th Space Wing weather forecast indicates 60% favorable conditions, listing primary concerns as the Thick Cloud Layer, Anvil Cloud, and Cumulus Cloud rules.

Updates for a new flight time for Starlink will be shared when SpaceX provides them.