Weather scrubs SpaceX launch of Starlink satellites, NROL-44 still set to fly tonight

Sean Costello
September 28th, 2020

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and the latest batch of Starlink satellites sit on the pad at LC 39-A, with the weather forcing a scrub of the September 28, 2020 attempt. Photo: Theresa Cross / SpaceFlight Insider

Weather has forced the scrub of the next launch of Starlink satellites, abandoning SpaceX’s plans for a September 28, 2020 liftoff. It is unclear at this time whether the skies and conditions will clear in time for the planned United Launch Alliance powered NROL-44 mission, scheduled for 12:02 a.m. Tuesday morning – just over 12 hours away. 45th Space Wing weather forecast indicates 60% favorable conditions, listing primary concerns as the Thick Cloud Layer, Anvil Cloud, and Cumulus Cloud rules.

Updates for a new flight time for Starlink will be shared when SpaceX provides them.

Sean Costello is a technology professional who also researches, writes about and speaks publicly on the inspiring lessons within international space flight program. Prior to joining SpaceFlight Insider in early 2014, Costello was a freelance photographer and correspondent covering shuttle-era Kennedy Space Center launches for various radio and print news organizations.

