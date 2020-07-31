Weather being watched ahead of Demo-2 return

Theresa Cross

SpaceX and NASA, in preparation for the upcoming undocking of the DEMO-2 Crew Dragon from the International Space Station, are continuing to monitor weather patterns in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

After a review of the latest forecast for the waters off the coast of Florida, and taking into account the seven possible splashdown locations, it has been decided to proceed with plans to bring astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley back to earth aboard the SpaceX Endeavor Crew Dragon this weekend, currently targeting for the departure to occur at 7:34 p.m. EDT, Saturday, Aug. 1, with splashdown estimated at 2:42 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 2.

The return of the first commercially built and operated spacecraft to carry crew to the ISS will conclude the DEMO-2 test flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft. The American astronauts launched on the groundbreaking test mission from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30th, part of the final test sequence for the crew transportation capsule. They arrived at the International Space Station the next day and have performed various vehicle checkout experiments and tests along with performing additional science experiments during their sixty plus day stay at the Station.

Upon successful reentry and recovery, the capsule will have completed the certifications needed to have the Crew Dragon approved to support regular flights to and from the orbiting laboratory by future astronauts. The first such mission, Crew-1, has been nominally scheduled for late September of 2020.

NASA and SpaceX will select primary and secondary splashdown and recovery locations two days prior to the return date of Aug 2 from the seven possibilities. At that time, weather conditions will be further evaluated to determine “GO or “NO-GO” for movement of the spacecraft. The seven potential splashdown locations are off a mix of both eastern and western Florida coastal communities, namely Pensacola, Tampa, Tallahassee, Panama City, Cape Canaveral, Daytona and Jacksonville.