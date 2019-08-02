Spaceflight Insider

Suspect valve delays AMOS-17 launch

Jason Rhian
August 1st, 2019
SpaceX has scheduled another static test fire of the Falcon 9 rocket tasked with sending the AMOS-17 communications satellite to orbit. Photo Credit: Mike Howard / SpaceFlight Insider

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — With several tropical disturbances bearing down on the Sunshine State, an issue with the AMOS-17 Falcon 9 has caused the satellite’s launch to be delayed.

On Thursday, Aug. 1 SpaceX posted on Twitter that the launch would wait until at least Monday to replace a “suspect valve” as well as to conduct a second static test firing of the rocket’s first stage and its nine Merlin 1D engines. 

With poor weather conditions roiling about the Atlantic and the Caribbean, conditions for an early-evening launch could also be a problem.

SpaceX has opted to conduct a second static test fire of the AMOS-17 Falcon 9 rocket prior to the mission's launch. Photo Credit: Jared Haworth / SpaceFlight Insider

Weather conditions in the region suggest that conditions might not be able to support the mission’s launch. Photo Credit: Jared Haworth / SpaceFlight Insider

 

 

 

Jason Rhian

