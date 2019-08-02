Suspect valve delays AMOS-17 launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — With several tropical disturbances bearing down on the Sunshine State, an issue with the AMOS-17 Falcon 9 has caused the satellite’s launch to be delayed.
On Thursday, Aug. 1 SpaceX posted on Twitter that the launch would wait until at least Monday to replace a “suspect valve” as well as to conduct a second static test firing of the rocket’s first stage and its nine Merlin 1D engines.
With poor weather conditions roiling about the Atlantic and the Caribbean, conditions for an early-evening launch could also be a problem.
Jason Rhian
Jason Rhian spent several years honing his skills with internships at NASA, the National Space Society and other organizations. He has provided content for outlets such as: Aviation Week & Space Technology, Space.com, The Mars Society and Universe Today.