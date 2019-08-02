Suspect valve delays AMOS-17 launch

Jason Rhian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — With several tropical disturbances bearing down on the Sunshine State, an issue with the AMOS-17 Falcon 9 has caused the satellite’s launch to be delayed.

On Thursday, Aug. 1 SpaceX posted on Twitter that the launch would wait until at least Monday to replace a “suspect valve” as well as to conduct a second static test firing of the rocket’s first stage and its nine Merlin 1D engines.

With poor weather conditions roiling about the Atlantic and the Caribbean, conditions for an early-evening launch could also be a problem.