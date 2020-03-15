Sun is rising on launch day for SpaceX Starlink-5 mission
It’s launch day! With under an hour to go before the scheduled liftoff of SpaceX’s sixth batch of 60 Starlink satellites, SpaceFlight Insider correspondent Theresa Cross is stationed along the river’s edge at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex’s (KSCVC) Saturn V viewing site.
Today will be the final launch viewing attempt at this location for some time, as KSCVC is temporarily shutting down due to health concerns associated with the COVID-19 virus.
With liftoff scheduled for 9:22 a.m. EDT, or 13:22 UTC, viewers are hoping that there will be enough time and heat from the rising sun to burn off the layer of fog which was enshrouding the 4-time flown Falcon 9 which is being fueled across the river at Launch Complex (LC- 39A).
Standby for updates – let’s watch this booster fly and return for a record-breaking fifth time!
Sean Costello
Sean Costello is a technology professional who also researches, writes about and speaks publicly on the inspiring lessons within international space flight program. Prior to joining SpaceFlight Insider in early 2014, Costello was a freelance photographer and correspondent covering shuttle-era Kennedy Space Center launches for various radio and print news organizations.