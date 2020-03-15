Sun is rising on launch day for SpaceX Starlink-5 mission

Sean Costello

It’s launch day! With under an hour to go before the scheduled liftoff of SpaceX’s sixth batch of 60 Starlink satellites, SpaceFlight Insider correspondent Theresa Cross is stationed along the river’s edge at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex’s (KSCVC) Saturn V viewing site.

Today will be the final launch viewing attempt at this location for some time, as KSCVC is temporarily shutting down due to health concerns associated with the COVID-19 virus.

With liftoff scheduled for 9:22 a.m. EDT, or 13:22 UTC, viewers are hoping that there will be enough time and heat from the rising sun to burn off the layer of fog which was enshrouding the 4-time flown Falcon 9 which is being fueled across the river at Launch Complex (LC- 39A).

Standby for updates – let’s watch this booster fly and return for a record-breaking fifth time!