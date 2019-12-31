SpaceX prepares for first of many Starlink launches in 2020

Jim Siegel

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — 2020 looks to be a big year for space. The next twelve months could see the U.S. regain a long-lost capability and another rover should be sent on its way to the Red Planet.

SpaceX is scheduled to launch its next batch of 60 Starlink satellites with a Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket on January 3, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40. The two-hour launch window will open unofficially at 10:09 p.m. EST (14:09 GMT). The mission has been delayed several times, most recently from a few days earlier in late December.

Although designated Starlink 2, this mission will actually be the third launch of 60 Starlink satellites at a time. The spacecraft are destined to become part of the Starlink mega-constellation which will be stationed in low-Earth orbit (LEO), providing broadband internet connectivity to underserved areas of the planet, as well as competitively-priced service to urban areas.

The prior two Starlink missions were successfully launched in May and again in November 2019. Of the 120 satellites contained in those two missions, all but three are believed to be “healthy.”

Since the most recent Starlink launch in November, there have been a number of noteworthy program developments: First, the orientation of the initial 1500 satellites has been altered significantly. Rather than being arrayed in 24 orbital planes, with 66 satellites in each plane … now the plan is to place them in 72 orbital planes, with 22 satellites in each plane. All of these initial satellites will orbit the earth at an altitude of about 340 miles above the earth (well above the International Space Station at roughly 200-220 miles altitude).

Secondly, all the Starlink 2 satellites will include a new coating to make them less reflective, and thus less likely to interfere with ground-based astronomical observations.

Third, SpaceX has announced the timing of the next two batches of Starlink satellites: Starlink 3 in about mid-January, and Starlink 4 in late January.

Fourth, the southern United States may be the first area to be served by Starlink, perhaps in time for the 2020 hurricane season.

The Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket for the Starlink 2 mission will utilize the first stage booster B1049. It will be the fourth flight for that booster, the prior missions being in September 2018, January 2019, and May 2019. SpaceX reportedly intends to retrieve that booster once again with drone ship Of Course I Still Love You off the coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean.

The 60-satellite payload of Starlink 2 is expected to be about the same as Starlink 1, at 34,400 pounds (15,600kg). That’s the heaviest payload by far for a Falcon 9 rocket, and is even heavier than the December 2019 Atlas V Starliner payload at 13,000 kg. Other than the Starlink missions, the heaviest Falcon 9 payload has been the JCSAT-18/Kacific mission: 6956 kg/15,335 lb (December 2019).