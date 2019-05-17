Starlink launch scrubbed again

Derek Richardson

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — For the second day in a row, SpaceX has called off the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket with the first 60 Starlink satellites.

On the first attempt, May 15, high upper level winds prompted SpaceX to call of the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket carrying its first 60 Starlink satellites. Then, around three hours before the May 16 attempt, the company called off the launch again. It was supposed to take to the skies at 10:30 p.m. EDT (02:30 GMT May 17) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida.

“Standing down to update satellite software and triple-check everything again,” SpaceX updated in a tweet. “Always want to do everything we can on the ground to maximize mission success.”

The official forecast for the May 16 attempt was expected to have a 90% chance of favorable conditions. SpaceX said its next launch opportunity will be in about a week.

As many as 12,000 Starlink satellites are expected to be launched over the next decade. However, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said seven launches worth of spacecraft are required for an initial activation and 12 for significant coverage.