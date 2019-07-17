SpaceX’s ‘Starhopper’ catches fire in recent test

Cullen Desforges

A test of SpaceX’s ‘Starhopper’ rocket appears to not have gone entirely as planned. Several outlets are reporting that things didn’t go as planned.

Three outlets including CNBC, Space.com and The Verge have posted that following a test at the company’s Boca Chica facility. The vehicle’s Raptor engine was ignited during a static fire test late Tuesday night on July 16 about a week before a scheduled flight hop test.

The engine test lasted approximately five seconds before the test vehicle was “engulfed” in flames. After about five more seconds, the vehicle was engulfed a second time in what appeared to be an explosion.

As of today, pictures seem to indicate that the vehicle sustained very minimal, cosmetic damage, with crews underneath the vehicle appearing to be inspecting the engine columns.

Earlier today, Twitter user LabPadre said that he spoke with the Cameron County judge’s office and was told that SpaceX had withdrawn all planned beach and road closures for this week, and that there was no testing date currently being targeted at the time of the phone call.

Video courtesy of The Everyday Astronaut