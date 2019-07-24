SpaceX’s 18th CRS mission delayed due to bad weather
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX’s eighteenth flight to the International Space Station, CRS-18, which was originally scheduled to fly tonight has been delayed due to weather violations caused by Invest 94L as it made its way over the Florida peninsula.
The launch was scheduled to take place on July 24 at 6:24 PM EDT from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. It was scheduled to deliver over 2,500 lbs of scientific research and supplies to the International Space Station. The first stage booster was scheduled to land at the company’s Landing Zone-1 (LZ-1) shortly after liftoff.
The detached anvil cloud rule and the surface electric rule caused the mission to be scrub. Mission planners took it to the T-30 second mark. However, when all was said and done the turbulent Florida weather dashed hopes for a launch.
High-level wind shear as well as thunderstorms associated with Invest 94L created weather violations that exceeded parameters for the Falcon 9 launch. SpaceX will now attempt to launch CRS-18 tomorrow on Thursday, July 25.
Video courtesy of NASA
Cullen Desforges
Having a life-long interest in crewed space flight, Desforges’ passion materialized on a family vacation in 1999 when he was able see the launch of Space Shuttle Discovery on STS-96. Since then, Desforges has been an enthusiast of space exploration efforts. He lived in Orlando, Florida for a year, during which time he had the opportunity to witness the flights of the historic CRS-4 and EFT-1 missions in person at Cape Canaveral. He earned his Private Pilot Certificate in 2017, holds a degree in Aviation Management, and currently works as an Operations Analyst in the aviation industry in Georgia.