SpaceX launches Transporter-4 smallsat rideshare mission

Theresa Cross

SpaceX’s Transporter-4 dedicated smallsat rideshare mission lofted 40 payloads into a polar orbit from Florida.

Liftoff atop a Falcon 9 rocket took place at 12:24 p.m. EDT (16:24 UTC) April 1, 2022, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Included on this flight are CubeSats, microsats, picosats, an orbital transfer vehicle and hosted payload, according to SpaceX.

The 40 encapsulated spacecraft inside Falcon 9, left Earth for Sun-synchronous orbit marking the seventh flight of first stage B1061, which landed on SpaceX drone ship “Just Read The Instructions” approximately 330 miles (532 kilometers) downrange of Cape Canaveral.

SpaceX will attempt to recover the twin fairings used to encasing cargo on Falcon 9.

Today’s launch was SpaceX’s fourth dedicated small satellite rideshare mission for its customers, some repeating, having flown previous satellites on the Transporter-3 mission.

The payloads will deploy over 90 minutes of mission flight time after reaching its designated Sun-synchronous orbit..

The release of the 40 payloads including satellites from Exolaunch, D-Orbit, SPACELUST, Satellogic, are determined by customer requirements and satellite placement.

Omnispace is launching prototypes for a new constellation to provide 5G internet.

Satellogic previously launched on Transporter-3 and had five more satellites on Transporter-4 with the main difference being upgraded hardware onboard and their upgraded capabilities.

Additionally, SPACELUST, operated by D-Orbit, used an ion propulsion transfer spacecraft to take its CubeSats to their respective orbits.

Video courtesy of SpaceX