SpaceX launch cadence sees two Falcon 9 boosters in port for first time

Theresa Cross

SpaceX reached another significant ‘high cadence capability’ milestone this week, when two of their Falcon 9 first stage boosters were seen to be present and in the initial steps of post-flight processing at the Port Canaveral dock. This is the first time that two recovered boosters have been dockside at the same time.

Since May 2018, when the current variant of Falcon 9 Full Thrust (Block 5)began flying, Elon Musk has said that the rocket booster should theoretically be able to fly up to 100 times. Although not widely known by the public, many aspects of these life-leader veteran boosters’ wear patterns and operational component fatigue are still being discovered, with refurbishment and replacement of certain parts of the rocket being considered following in-flight incidents or loss of vehicle (RUD, or rapid unplanned disassembly) events.

SpaceX has also recently begun limiting the amount of pre-launch static fire testing, which will further reduce wear and tear on the first stage Merlin motors and related components.

By continuing to analyze and modify the required and best practice maintenance and refurbishment processes associated with refurbishment, it is almost certain that one of the most flown Falcon 9 rocket boosters hit the record setting tenth flight during the year.

Contenders for the honor include B1049 (8 launches/landings, last flown March 4, 2021 in support of Starlink L17), B1051 (9 launches/landings, last flown March 14, 2021 in support of Starlink L21), and B1058 – featuring the famous NASA “Worm” logo, first flown for the NASA Demo-2 mission (6 launches/landings, last flown March 11, 2021 in support of Starlink L20).