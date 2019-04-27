SpaceX aiming for May 1 for next cargo Dragon launch
Following a static fire test of its Falcon 9 rocket, SpaceX set the beginning of May for its next cargo mission to the International Space Station.
The static fire test took place at around 10 a.m. EDT (14:00 GMT) April 27, 2019, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40. With the rocket firmly attached to the launch pad, all nine of its first stage Merlin 1D engines were ignited for several seconds before shutting down as planned.
SpaceX confirmed about 25 minutes later that the test had occurred and that liftoff is now slated to take place at 3:59 a.m. EDT (7:59 GMT) May 1. The Falcon 9 is set to send the company’s 17th commercial resupply mission to the ISS under NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services contract. CRS-17 Dragon has aboard it more than 5,500 pounds (2,500 kilograms) of crew supplies, hardware and experiments.
Once in orbit, the vehicle is expected to take about two days to reach the ISS before being captured by the outpost’s robotic Canadarm2. Ground teams are then expected to remotely maneuver the arm to attach the spacecraft to the Earth-facing port of the Harmony module. It is expected remain at the station for the better part of a month.
The apparent successful test comes about a week after the April 20 “anomaly” during a static fire test of the SuperDraco engines on the Crew Dragon capsule that was used for the Demo-1 mission in March.
While the Demo-1 mission was successful, SpaceX was planning to reuse the capsule for an in-flight abort test sometime this summer. But before that, the company was putting it through various ground tests at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
Because the Crew Dragon investigation is still ongoing, SpaceX opted to move its planned recovery of the Falcon 9 first stage being used for the CRS-17 mission.
Instead of touching down on the ground at LZ-1, SpaceX is employing its autonomous spaceport drone ship Of Course I Still Love You. It is expected to be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean just offshore some 17 miles (28 kilometers) east of Cape Canaveral.
Once the CRS-17 mission gets off the ground, it is expected to be the fifth launch by SpaceX in 2019 and the 70th Falcon 9 mission since 2010, not counting the two triple-core Falcon Heavy flights in 2018 and 2019.
Derek Richardson
Derek Richardson has a degree in mass media, with an emphasis in contemporary journalism, from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. While at Washburn, he was the managing editor of the student run newspaper, the Washburn Review. He also has a blog about the International Space Station, called Orbital Velocity. He met with members of the SpaceFlight Insider team during the flight of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket with the MUOS-4 satellite. Richardson joined our team shortly thereafter. His passion for space ignited when he watched Space Shuttle Discovery launch into space Oct. 29, 1998. Today, this fervor has accelerated toward orbit and shows no signs of slowing down. After dabbling in math and engineering courses in college, he soon realized his true calling was communicating to others about space. Since joining SpaceFlight Insider in 2015, Richardson has worked to increase the quality of our content, eventually becoming our managing editor. @TheSpaceWriter