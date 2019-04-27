SpaceX aiming for May 1 for next cargo Dragon launch

Derek Richardson

Following a static fire test of its Falcon 9 rocket, SpaceX set the beginning of May for its next cargo mission to the International Space Station.

The static fire test took place at around 10 a.m. EDT (14:00 GMT) April 27, 2019, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40. With the rocket firmly attached to the launch pad, all nine of its first stage Merlin 1D engines were ignited for several seconds before shutting down as planned.

SpaceX confirmed about 25 minutes later that the test had occurred and that liftoff is now slated to take place at 3:59 a.m. EDT (7:59 GMT) May 1. The Falcon 9 is set to send the company’s 17th commercial resupply mission to the ISS under NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services contract. CRS-17 Dragon has aboard it more than 5,500 pounds (2,500 kilograms) of crew supplies, hardware and experiments.

Once in orbit, the vehicle is expected to take about two days to reach the ISS before being captured by the outpost’s robotic Canadarm2. Ground teams are then expected to remotely maneuver the arm to attach the spacecraft to the Earth-facing port of the Harmony module. It is expected remain at the station for the better part of a month.

The apparent successful test comes about a week after the April 20 “anomaly” during a static fire test of the SuperDraco engines on the Crew Dragon capsule that was used for the Demo-1 mission in March.

While the Demo-1 mission was successful, SpaceX was planning to reuse the capsule for an in-flight abort test sometime this summer. But before that, the company was putting it through various ground tests at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Because the Crew Dragon investigation is still ongoing, SpaceX opted to move its planned recovery of the Falcon 9 first stage being used for the CRS-17 mission.

Instead of touching down on the ground at LZ-1, SpaceX is employing its autonomous spaceport drone ship Of Course I Still Love You. It is expected to be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean just offshore some 17 miles (28 kilometers) east of Cape Canaveral.

Once the CRS-17 mission gets off the ground, it is expected to be the fifth launch by SpaceX in 2019 and the 70th Falcon 9 mission since 2010, not counting the two triple-core Falcon Heavy flights in 2018 and 2019.