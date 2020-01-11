Spaceflight Insider

Processing of Starlink 2 booster underway, following return to Port Canaveral

Theresa Cross
January 11th, 2020
SpaceX workers rinse one of the Falcon 9 landing legs during post-flight processing of booster B1049.4. Photo Credit: Theresa Cross, SpaceFlight Insider

SpaceX’s B1049.4 returned to Port Canaveral January 9, 2020 after the completion of its fourth flown mission, delivering the third set of Starlink satellites into low-Earth-orbit (LEO). This Spacex’s first launch supported by the newly-created U.S. Space Force and its forty-eighth successful booster recovery.

Technicians worked on the octograbber (and legs) as she sailed into port shepherded by the tugs, The Hawk, Christine S, Eagle and Florida.

Falcon 9 first stage B1049.4 arrived in Port Canaveral late Thursday afternoon, aboard "Of Course I Still Love You". Photo Credit: Theresa Cross / SpaceFlight Insider

After docking, work continued into early Thursday evening in order to secure the “Of Course I Still Love” autonomous spaceport drone ship (ASDS), ahead of shore work to prepare the booster for transport to SpaceX facilities progressing through Friday and Saturday.

