Processing of Starlink 2 booster underway, following return to Port Canaveral

Theresa Cross

SpaceX’s B1049.4 returned to Port Canaveral January 9, 2020 after the completion of its fourth flown mission, delivering the third set of Starlink satellites into low-Earth-orbit (LEO). This Spacex’s first launch supported by the newly-created U.S. Space Force and its forty-eighth successful booster recovery.

Technicians worked on the octograbber (and legs) as she sailed into port shepherded by the tugs, The Hawk, Christine S, Eagle and Florida.

After docking, work continued into early Thursday evening in order to secure the “Of Course I Still Love” autonomous spaceport drone ship (ASDS), ahead of shore work to prepare the booster for transport to SpaceX facilities progressing through Friday and Saturday.