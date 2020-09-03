Morning update: delayed Starlink mission set to fly in less than an hour
SpaceX is poised to launch their next batch of Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 today, currently scheduled to liftoff at 8:46 a.m. EDT. The rocket and payload are vertical at historic Launch Complex (LC-)39A as teams continue their work.
Members of the media are onsite at the Kennedy Space Center, gathered under a full setting moon and preparing to capture the flight of a mission and vehicle which was almost the first member of a potential back-to-back, same day launch of two Falcons on Sunday, August 30.
Foul weather through Saturday and early on Sunday prevented SpaceX from proceeding through their required pre-flight preparations, forcing the scrub of the first flight of the day; the second flight, that of SAOCOM 1B, flew as scheduled, lifting off that evening from SLC-40, at 7:18 p.m. EDT.
Check back with SpaceFlight Insider for images from the launchpad, as captured by our onsite correspondent, Theresa Cross.
Sean Costello
Sean Costello is a technology professional who also researches, writes about and speaks publicly on the inspiring lessons within international space flight program. Prior to joining SpaceFlight Insider in early 2014, Costello was a freelance photographer and correspondent covering shuttle-era Kennedy Space Center launches for various radio and print news organizations.