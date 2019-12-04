Launch of CRS-19 cargo freighter to ISS delayed

Patrick Attwell

Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. — Beautifully clear skies do not necessarily ensure a launch. SpaceX, no stranger to the precise requirements for launch ran afoul of an old foe on Wednesday Dec. 4.

High winds and rough seas prevented a 12:51 p.m. EDT. liftoff the Falcon 9 rocket and its Dragon capsule payload. The launch has been rescheduled for 12:29 p.m. EDT (16:29 UTC) tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.