Launch of CRS-19 cargo freighter to ISS delayed
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. — Beautifully clear skies do not necessarily ensure a launch. SpaceX, no stranger to the precise requirements for launch ran afoul of an old foe on Wednesday Dec. 4.
High winds and rough seas prevented a 12:51 p.m. EDT. liftoff the Falcon 9 rocket and its Dragon capsule payload. The launch has been rescheduled for 12:29 p.m. EDT (16:29 UTC) tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Patrick Attwell
Patrick Attwell is a native of Houston, Texas but he currently resides in Austin, Texas where he studies accounting at Concordia University Texas. Atwell has had a passion for all things pertaining to aerospace, rocketry, and aviation. Atwell has worked to cover these fields for more than a decade. After he attended and watched the launch of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission it gave him what is known in the space community as “rocket fever.” Since that time, Atwell has followed his dreams and has covered events dealing with NASA’s Commercial Crew flight assignments at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and other space-related events in the Lone Star State.