Launch date of second Falcon Heavy flight pushed back

Jason Rhian

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The first flight of a Falcon Heavy rocket with a commercial payload will have to wait a little while longer before lifting off from one of the most historic launch sites on Earth.

SpaceX had been planning to send the Arabsat-6A satellite to orbit on Sunday, April 7. The liftoff time has now been pushed back to Tuesday, April 9 at 6:36 p.m. ET (22:36 GMT).

Prior to the flight of Arabsat-6A, the Falcon Heavy has only been launched once before, in February of 2018.

When the massive rocket takes to the skies, it will begin its journey from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida (the same pad from which Apollo 11 got underway). Arabsat-6A is a Saudi Arabian geostationary communications satellite that was built by Lockheed Martin and is based off of the A2100 satellite bus. The satellite is being launched to provide television, internet and phone services to the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

The first Falcon Heavy launch carried a Tesla Roadster that belonged to SpaceX’s CEO and Founder, Elon Musk. That automobile is “driven” by a mannequin, which has been dubbed “Starman.” Arabsat-6 won’t enter into a heliocentric orbit as Starman did. Rather, the satellite will be placed into a geostationary orbit as part of the Arabsat-6G program.