Demo-2’s Falcon 9 Booster 1058.1 arrives in Port

Sean Costello

Less than 72 hours after lofting the Crew Dragon carrying Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken on the historic Demo-2 journey to the International Space Station, the Falcon 9 first stage booster 1058.1 has arrived in Port Canaveral.

Being met at the entrance to Port Canaveral by a crowd of eager onlookers, Booster 1058 rode upright and in seemingly great condition aboard the SpaceX autonomous droneship “Of Course I Still Love You” (OCISLY), under overcast skies. While winds were high, the booster was held solidly in place by the robotic octograbber – a unique device which rolls out from a protected garage-like area on the ship to sit directly underneath the booster, securing it to prevent swaying and movement on deck.

Unique to this first stage, and an attraction for many of the photographers who are out to catch the landed first stage, is the NASA ‘worm’ logo which can be seen running vertically along the side of the rocket. Due to it having been faced towards the fixed service structure during launch, there were very few (if any) launch photos which were able to feature the classic NASA wordmark in flight.

Updates to follow from our multiple on-site correspondents, as the arrival of this historic Falcon 9 booster continues.